Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to Post $0.98 EPS

Equities research analysts expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.00. NV5 Global posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NV5 Global.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NV5 Global stock opened at $93.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $928,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,961 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NV5 Global (NVEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.