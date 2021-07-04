UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 207,027 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,949,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,027 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $66,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

