UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $64 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,219,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,321 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.29% of PPL worth $64,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in PPL by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,343,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,760,000 after buying an additional 183,647 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in PPL by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 714,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,616,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in PPL by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 717,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,685,000 after buying an additional 51,764 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.