UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $61,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,065,000 after acquiring an additional 62,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Celanese by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Celanese by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Celanese by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 599,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,796,000 after purchasing an additional 172,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $154.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.18. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

