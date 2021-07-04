TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $19.01 Million in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 274,021 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,014,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 230.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 295,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 206,140 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 34,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $2,290,000.

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

NYSE BHP opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

