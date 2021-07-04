Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.80). JetBlue Airways posted earnings per share of ($2.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,790 shares of company stock worth $556,565. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 80,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 85,243 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 121,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.93. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

