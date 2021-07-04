TD Asset Management Inc. Has $17.10 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $17,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,791,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 673.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,865,000 after buying an additional 119,688 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after buying an additional 87,379 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GWW opened at $446.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.84 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $452.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.33.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

