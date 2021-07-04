TD Asset Management Inc. Has $15.64 Million Stock Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,798 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $563,923.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,994.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,997 shares of company stock worth $2,024,443 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.28.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98). On average, analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

