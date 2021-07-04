Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Holdings Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $11,980,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $3,856,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PDD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $119.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.55. The stock has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of -161.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

