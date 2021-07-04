246 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,626,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,584,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.18 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.96.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

