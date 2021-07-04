Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,595,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $77,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $209,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,472,000 after acquiring an additional 203,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $23.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.75 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,714,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,786,614 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

