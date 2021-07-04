Analysts Set Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Price Target at GBX 449.80

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 449.80 ($5.88).

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 519 ($6.78) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 348 ($4.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, insider Brian McBride purchased 18,684 shares of Trainline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £50,073.12 ($65,420.85). Also, insider Jennifer Duvalier purchased 4,587 shares of Trainline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £20,091.06 ($26,249.10).

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 314.80 ($4.11) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 341.60. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.48.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

