Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,270,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,538,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,000.

Spartacus Acquisition stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

