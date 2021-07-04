Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 8,707 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

