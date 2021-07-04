The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $15,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in The Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.26.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,488 shares of company stock worth $5,491,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

