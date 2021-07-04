Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth $350,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldenbridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

NASDAQ:GBRGU opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

