10,535 Shares in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000.

OTCMKTS TMTSU opened at $10.65 on Friday. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

