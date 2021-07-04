Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,134 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IR opened at $48.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of -231.38 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

