Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at $1,698,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at $17,480,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,087.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,917 shares of company stock valued at $124,146 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

BTRS opened at $13.43 on Friday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

