Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,202 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,090 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $722,901,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.38. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.