Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,269 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 11.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.