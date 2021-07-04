Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of GMRE opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $904.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.