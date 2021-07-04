Amalgamated Bank Sells 694 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $72,829,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 3,049,628 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 55.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,904,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,236,000 after buying an additional 1,753,866 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in NiSource by 16.3% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after buying an additional 962,950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NiSource by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after buying an additional 821,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NI opened at $24.83 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

