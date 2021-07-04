4,888 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.37.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $365,392.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,731,292.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,743,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,074,063 shares of company stock valued at $484,730,360. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

