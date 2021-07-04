SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 157,323 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 506.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ImmunoGen worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 125.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 429,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 238,835 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 231.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 611,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 427,428 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 145.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 305,400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 103,109.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 538,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 538,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.31. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

