Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $276,000 Investment in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

In related news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMST opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.86 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.