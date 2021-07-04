Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,428 Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

