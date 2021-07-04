Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 9,542 Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on YMAB shares. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $144,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $130,709.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,935 shares in the company, valued at $150,274,268.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,471 shares of company stock worth $10,091,029. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

