Trexquant Investment LP Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 103.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Navigator worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Navigator by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 359,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVGS shares. Evercore ISI raised Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

NVGS stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $591.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

