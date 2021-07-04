Trexquant Investment LP Invests $285,000 in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCN opened at $137.44 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

