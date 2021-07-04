Credit Suisse AG Purchases 161,250 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,040,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 161,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $10,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Range Resources by 40.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 558,958 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 75.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Range Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Range Resources news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRC opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

