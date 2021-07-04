Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $495,000 in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $42,992.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,007.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,110. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QNST opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $994.65 million, a PE ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

