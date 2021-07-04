Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $508,000 Investment in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,218 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Popular by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 93,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 25,011 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

