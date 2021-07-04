2,928 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 7,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
MEDP opened at $179.79 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.97 and a 52-week high of $196.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.95.
In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,029 shares of company stock worth $45,439,966 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
