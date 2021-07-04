2,928 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 7,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

MEDP opened at $179.79 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.97 and a 52-week high of $196.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.95.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,029 shares of company stock worth $45,439,966 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

