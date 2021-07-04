Reviewing Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Romeo Power and Luminar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 113.36 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -14.35 Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 511.33 -$362.30 million N/A N/A

Romeo Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luminar Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.7% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.20% -15.34% Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Romeo Power and Luminar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Luminar Technologies 0 3 6 0 2.67

Romeo Power currently has a consensus target price of $11.68, indicating a potential upside of 50.65%. Luminar Technologies has a consensus target price of $31.38, indicating a potential upside of 49.48%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Luminar Technologies.

Summary

Luminar Technologies beats Romeo Power on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America. The Joint Venture Support segment provides design, research and development, and other engineering related services. It serves commercial and high-performance electric vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

