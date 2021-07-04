Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after acquiring an additional 942,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,889,000 after acquiring an additional 171,490 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,614 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,590,000 after acquiring an additional 140,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $171.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

