200 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $491,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $659,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 144.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,788,000.

Shares of QQQM opened at $147.37 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $109.69 and a 12-month high of $147.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.54.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.