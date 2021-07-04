Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 108,460 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 897,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 108,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $36,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 30,303 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTGR. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,824.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,705 shares of company stock worth $2,898,571. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

