Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,151 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

GT stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.