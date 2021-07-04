AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $442,000 Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Wix.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $288.80 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $213.12 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.79.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.35.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.