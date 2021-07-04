AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,671 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 15.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 219,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 13.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $10,155,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $2,734,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,877.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $42.64 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

