Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankinter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.