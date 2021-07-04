Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Sells 5,153 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $143,098.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $32,328.50.

On Friday, April 16th, Matthew Zinn sold 54 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,810.08.

8X8 stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in 8X8 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $58,486,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 146,754 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

