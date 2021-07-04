James C. Webster Sells 5,000 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.67. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after buying an additional 490,608 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRQ shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

