New Vista Acquisition (NASDAQ:NVSA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.68. 20,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 42,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71.

New Vista Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVSA)

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

