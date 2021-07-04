Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Sells $109,535.25 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arlen Shenkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15.

Shares of CTXS opened at $118.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.97. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

