Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 46,518 NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 46,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

