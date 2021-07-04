Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Beach Energy stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. Beach Energy has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

