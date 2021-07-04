EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.15. EZCORP shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 222,950 shares trading hands.

EZPW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a market cap of $333.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.84 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EZCORP by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,340,000 after purchasing an additional 589,780 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EZCORP by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 196,134 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

