Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in June

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,200 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 1,282,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 902.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84. Boralex has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

